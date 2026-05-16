Vásquez, Miller lead Padres to 2-0 win over Mariners

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Randy Vásquez delivered six shutout innings, Mason Miller earned a four-out save, and Miguel Andújar provided an RBI double as the San Diego Padres defeated the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Friday night, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Vásquez (5-1) extended his strong run, having now allowed no earned runs in three of his nine starts this season. He scattered four hits over six innings and did not allow a runner to advance beyond second base.

The right-hander surrendered just one extra-base hit, a double to Cole Young in the fifth inning.

The Padres opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Miguel Andújar hit a two-strike, two-out RBI double off a hanging sweeper from Mariners starter Emerson Hancock (3-2). It marked the only run allowed by Hancock in the game after he gave up a season-high five earned runs in his previous outing.

San Diego added another run in the seventh inning on an RBI groundout by Sung-Mun Song off Cooper Criswell.

Seattle threatened in the eighth inning after loading the bases, but Mason Miller struck out Connor Joe looking on a full-count slider to end the inning. Miller secured his major league-leading 14th save.

Earlier in the inning, Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor came close to a go-ahead three-run home run, but his 381-foot fly ball was caught in center field off Jason Adam.

The Mariners were shut out for the fifth time in 46 games, after being shut out six times during the entire previous season.

The Padres and Mariners will continue their three-game series on Saturday, with San Diego’s Walker Buehler set to start against Seattle’s Logan Gilbert.

News.Az