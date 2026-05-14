Ohtani shines with 7 scoreless innings in Dodgers win over Giants

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A dominant Shohei Ohtani threw seven scoreless innings to earn his third win of the season on Wednesday, as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 4-0 and snapped a four-game losing streak, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Ohtani (3-2) allowed four hits and struck out eight in a 105-pitch outing at Dodger Stadium, lowering his Major League Baseball-best ERA to 0.82 through 44 innings across seven starts.

The two-way star, who hit his seventh home run the previous day—his first since April 26—was rested from the batting lineup. Manager Dave Roberts also planned to keep him out of Thursday’s finale of the four-game series against the Giants.

“I’ve felt pretty good on the mound so far. Overall, I’ve had good results this year, but the feeling can change from game to game,” Ohtani said, adding, “Just like hitting, it’s hard to stay consistent.”

In other MLB action, Shota Imanaga delivered a quality start, giving up two runs over seven-plus innings, but was charged with the Chicago Cubs’ 4-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Imanaga (4-3) allowed five hits, including a solo home run, and struck out six at Truist Park.

The left-hander was tagged with the loss after Cubs reliever Phil Maton allowed an inherited runner to score the go-ahead run for the Braves in the eighth inning.

“I focused on not allowing a big inning,” Imanaga said. “I was able to pitch while keeping in mind the things I needed to avoid.”

Speaking about the fourth-inning home run, he added, “The batter hit a ball out of the zone, but it was still a mistake by me.”

News.Az