OIC issued statement condemning illegal exploitation of natural resources in the territory of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns the illegal exploitation of natural resources by Armenia in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, on the Shusha-Khankendi road (Lachinroad), contrary to the Trilateral Statement of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation of 10 November 2020, News.az reports citing the official website of the OIC.

Exploitation of mineral deposits without due regard of environment-related standards is not only illegal under international law and national legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan but is also a source of serious and legitimate concern.

The General Secretariat urges all matters of dispute to be resolved through dialogue, and appreciates the efforts of Azerbaijan in this regard.

Recalling the resolution adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers at its 48th session held in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan on 22-23 March 2022, the General Secretariat further calls for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of and respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders.

News.az

News.Az