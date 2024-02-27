OIC Secretary General pays tribute to Khojaly genocide victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the commemoration of the genocide in the town of Khojaly of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, paid tribute to all those who lost their lives in the 1992 atrocity, according to a message posted on the organization’s website, News.Az reports.

The Secretary General reiterated that the Khojaly incident was a result of the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories by the Republic of Armenia.

He referred to the Cairo Final Communiqué (Paragraph 117) adopted by the 12th Session of the Islamic Summit, held in Cairo in 2013 and to the Resolution No. 47/49-POL on "Solidarity with the victims of Khojaly Massacre of 1992", adopted by the 49th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, in 2023, which considered the mass atrocities perpetrated against civilian Azerbaijani population in the occupied town of Khojaly, as war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

News.Az