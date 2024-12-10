Oil prices dip as Syria concerns ease, China stimulus supports market

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as concerns over the potential fallout from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's overthrow eased. However, the market found some support from China’s pledge to increase policy stimulus, which could drive higher demand from the world's largest crude importer.

Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or about 0.4%, to $71.88 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 30 cents, also 0.4% lower, at $68.07 at 0707 GMT. Both benchmarks climbed more than 1% on Monday, News.az reports, citing Reuters. Syria's rebels were working to form a government, restore order after Assad ouster with the country's banks and oil sector set to resume work on Tuesday.While Syria itself is not a major oil producer, it is strategically located and has strong ties with Russia and Iran, and regime change could raise regional instability.The power transfer followed 13 years of civil war and brought an end to over 50 years of brutal rule by the Assad family.The market is also focused on the likelihood of a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week, which could boost oil demand in the world's biggest economy.The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points at the conclusion of its meeting on Dec. 17-18, but traders are waiting to see if inflation data this week could derail that outlook.

News.Az