Yandex metrika counter

Oil prices drop on world markets

  • Economics
  • Share
Oil prices drop on world markets

Oil prices slipped on Monday, along with stock markets in Asia, sparked by fears a global recession could dampen oil demand, with investors eying European Union talks on a Russian oil embargo that is expected to tighten global supplies, News.Az reports citing Reuters. 

Brent crude dropped 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $112.11 a barrel by 0153 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $109.36 a barrel, down 41 cents, or 0.4%.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      