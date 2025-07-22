Oil prices fall as key trade talks falter ahead of tariff deadline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices fell on Tuesday for a third consecutive session, as hopes faded for a trade deal between the U.S. and Europe, feeding fears of an economic slowdown in the world’s largest oil markets, News.az reports citing Investing.

futures were down 82 cents, or 1.2%, to $68.39 a barrel by 1:59 p.m. EDT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for August delivery, set to expire on Tuesday, fell $1.05, or 1.6%, to $66.15 per barrel.

The more active September WTI contract was down 87 cents, or 1.3%, to $65.08 a barrel.

The European Union was exploring a broader set of possible counter-measures against the U.S. as prospects faded for an acceptable trade agreement with Washington, EU diplomats told Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump has set an August 1 deadline for countries to secure trade deals or face steep tariffs. He had threatened a 30% tariff on EU imports if no deal was reached.

"It appears that tariff factor is becoming a greater focus ahead of the U.S. deadline," analysts at energy advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Prospects of an interim trade deal between the U.S. and India before that deadline have also dimmed, two Indian government sources told Reuters.

Diesel was the top decliner across the energy complex, reflecting economic concerns. The industrial fuel, used predominantly in manufacturing, construction and heavy transport, had been the top performer in oil markets over recent weeks due to tight global supplies.

