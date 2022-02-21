Oil prices fall on world markets
- 21 Feb 2022 06:31
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- 170699
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/oil-prices-fall-on-world-markets-70 Copied
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets, News.Az reports.
Brent crude futures fell 73 cents or 0.8% to $92.81 at 0224 GMT after having jumped more $1 than to $95.00 in early trade, its highest level since Wednesday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures similarly fell 52 cents or 0.6% to $90.55 a barrel after having hit a high of $92.93.