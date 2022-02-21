Yandex metrika counter

Oil prices fall on world markets

Oil prices fall on world markets

Oil prices have decreased on the world markets, News.Az reports.

Brent crude futures fell 73 cents or 0.8% to $92.81 at 0224 GMT after having jumped more $1 than to $95.00 in early trade, its highest level since Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures similarly fell 52 cents or 0.6% to $90.55 a barrel after having hit a high of $92.93.


