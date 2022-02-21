Oil prices fall on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices have decreased on the world markets, News.Az reports.

Brent crude futures fell 73 cents or 0.8% to $92.81 at 0224 GMT after having jumped more $1 than to $95.00 in early trade, its highest level since Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures similarly fell 52 cents or 0.6% to $90.55 a barrel after having hit a high of $92.93.

News.Az