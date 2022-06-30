Oil prices rise on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday after dipping in early Asian trade, as concerns about global supply tightness outweighed a build in U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures for September, the more actively traded contract, rose 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $113.08 a barrel at 0250 GMT. The less liquidly traded August contract, which expires Thursday, was at $116.08, down 18 cents, or 0.2%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 49 cents, or 0.5%, to $110.27.









News.Az