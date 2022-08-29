Oil prices rise on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices rose 1% on Monday, as expectations OPEC will cut output if needed to support prices, conflict in Libya, and rising demand amid soaring natural gas prices in Europe helped offset a dire outlook for growth in the United States, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.09, or 1.2%, to $94.15 a barrel at 0241 GMT, adding to a 2.5% gain last week.

Brent crude futures rose 89 cents, or 0.9%, to $101.88 a barrel, extending a 4.4% gain last week.

News.Az