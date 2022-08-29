Yandex metrika counter

Oil prices rise on world markets

  • Economics
  • Share
Oil prices rise on world markets

Oil prices rose 1% on Monday, as expectations OPEC will cut output if needed to support prices, conflict in Libya, and rising demand amid soaring natural gas prices in Europe helped offset a dire outlook for growth in the United States, News.Az reports citing Reuters. 

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.09, or 1.2%, to $94.15 a barrel at 0241 GMT, adding to a 2.5% gain last week.

Brent crude futures rose 89 cents, or 0.9%, to $101.88 a barrel, extending a 4.4% gain last week.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      