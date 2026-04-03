Oil prices spike as Brent hits $109 level
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Photo: Al Jazeera
Oil prices have surged following Trump’s renewed threats to destroy Iranian infrastructure.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose about 8 percent on Friday, topping $109 a barrel, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
Oil prices are up nearly 50 percent since the start of the war, driving up fuel prices worldwide and forcing governments to implement energy conservation measures.
By Aysel Mammadzada