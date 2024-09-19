Oil prices up following a slight down

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 18, 2024, the price of Brent crude oil futures for November on the London ICE Futures exchange fell by 0.07%, to $73.65 per barrel. WTI crude oil futures for November on the electronic trading of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell by 0.11%, to $69.88 per barrel, News.Az reports.

On September 19, oil is getting more expensive.The price of Brent futures for November on the electronic trading of ICE Futures rose by 1.13%, to $74.48 per barrel.On NYMEX electronic trading, WTI oil futures for November rose by 1.32% to $70.80 per barrel.Natural gas quotes in the US are holding at $2.3 per million BTU ($82.34 per 1000 m3).On September 18, 2024, natural gas futures for October on NYMEX electronic trading fell by 1.72% to $2.284 per million BTU.On September 19, quotes rose by 1.18% to $2.311 per million BTU.Gas quotes in Europe rose above $420 per 1000 m3.October gas futures on the TTF hub (Netherlands) on ICE Futures were trading at 36.3 euros/MWh (425.1 US dollars/1000 m3) by 11:30 Moscow time on September 19, an increase of 2.99% compared to the settlement price of the previous day.

News.Az