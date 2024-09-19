Yandex metrika counter

Oil prices up following a slight down

  • Economics
  • Share
Oil prices up following a slight down

On September 18, 2024, the price of Brent crude oil futures for November on the London ICE Futures exchange fell by 0.07%, to $73.65 per barrel. WTI crude oil futures for November on the electronic trading of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell by 0.11%, to $69.88 per barrel, News.Az reports.

On September 19, oil is getting more expensive.

The price of Brent futures for November on the electronic trading of ICE Futures rose by 1.13%, to $74.48 per barrel.

On NYMEX electronic trading, WTI oil futures for November rose by 1.32% to $70.80 per barrel.

Natural gas quotes in the US are holding at $2.3 per million BTU ($82.34 per 1000 m3).

On September 18, 2024, natural gas futures for October on NYMEX electronic trading fell by 1.72% to $2.284 per million BTU.

On September 19, quotes rose by 1.18% to $2.311 per million BTU.

Gas quotes in Europe rose above $420 per 1000 m3.

October gas futures on the TTF hub (Netherlands) on ICE Futures were trading at 36.3 euros/MWh (425.1 US dollars/1000 m3) by 11:30 Moscow time on September 19, an increase of 2.99% compared to the settlement price of the previous day.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      