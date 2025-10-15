Oil tanker fire in Indonesia kills 10, injures 18

+ ↺ − 16 px

An oil tanker caught fire during repairs in Indonesia’s Riau Islands, killing 10 people and injuring 18, local police said.

The incident occurred early Wednesday at around 4 a.m. on the MT Federal II, docked at a shipyard in Batam, approximately 20 km from Singapore. Authorities said the ship was not carrying oil at the time, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

All victims were workers involved in the repairs, some sustaining serious injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and ownership of the vessel has not yet been confirmed.

This follows a similar incident in June 2025 in Batam, when a vessel fire during repairs killed four people.

