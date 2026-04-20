Death toll from India firecracker factory blast climbs to 25

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The death toll in a blast at a firecracker factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has risen to 25, News.Az reports, citing India.

The blast took place on Sunday inside the factory.

According to officials, 12 people -- eight police personnel and four firefighters -- were injured in a second blast at the factory when an earthmover was clearing debris.

Officials said eight workers, most of them women, have suffered burns covering nearly 60 percent of their bodies.

The local government has set up a commission to probe the circumstances that led to the deadly blast.

News.Az