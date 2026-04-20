Data leak feared after cyberattack on French agency

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A cyberattack on a key French government agency may have led to a large-scale data leak.

Officials said an “information security incident” was detected on April 15, raising concerns that sensitive user data may have been compromised, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The attack focused on the National Agency for Secure Documents, which handles essential public services including vehicle registration, driving licenses, and identity documents.

As a central digital platform for millions of users, the agency holds extensive personal and administrative data.

Authorities said the breach may have affected both private individuals and professionals using the system.

Compromised data could include login credentials, names, email addresses, dates of birth, and unique account identifiers. In some cases, additional details such as postal addresses, places of birth, and phone numbers may also have been accessed.

French authorities are continuing to investigate the incident to determine its scope and origin. Affected users are being contacted individually and advised on protective measures.

The case highlights growing cybersecurity risks facing public institutions, as governments increasingly rely on digital platforms to deliver essential services.

News.Az