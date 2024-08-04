Olympic Leaders 2024 in Paris: China and the USA top the medal table - FOTO
After the recent competitions at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, China has taken the lead in the medal count, winning a total of 37 medals, including 16 golds. The United States follows with a total of 61 medals, having secured 14 gold, 24 silver, and 23 bronze medals, Olympics.com writes.
France, the host country, also delivered outstanding results, taking third place with 41 medals (12 gold, 14 silver, and 15 bronze). Australia and Great Britain complete the top five, with 27 and 33 medals, respectively.
Other notable achievements include performances by athletes from South Korea and Japan, who earned 21 and 22 medals, respectively. Azerbaijan also achieved a commendable result, securing two gold medals.
Countries such as Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have made their presence felt on the world stage, each winning three medals. Nations like Kosovo and Turkey also managed to earn two medals each.
Interestingly, countries like India and the Dominican Republic have primarily won medals in the bronze category, which is a significant accomplishment at such a prestigious event.
The Paris Olympics continue to capture global attention, highlighting both outstanding individual achievements and unexpected results from teams of lesser-known countries.
