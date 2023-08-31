Ombudsperson condemns Armenians’ attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has condemned the attack carried out by persons of Armenian origin against Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Lebanon, News.Az reports.

According to the ombudsperson, throughout history, Armenia has pursued a policy of terrorism against Azerbaijani-Turkish diplomats, and this year, the support for this policy is symbolically manifested by the inauguration of a monument dedicated to the "Nemesis" terrorist operation.

“As a result of this policy, another incident has occurred in Lebanon, where around 50 people of Armenian origin gathered in front of the administrative building of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Lebanon. They threw paint-filled, explosive-laden bottles at the embassy building, damaged its fences, and chanted various slogans,” she said.

“Although no injuries were reported among the embassy staff, incidents like these should be considered as provocations aimed at endangering the lives and well-being of Azerbaijani diplomats. Furthermore, the fact that provocateurs left the scene when the law-enforcement officials arrived, should not prevent the appropriate measures of accountability from being taken against them,” Ombudsperson Aliyeva added.

She said it is known that, according to international law, embassy buildings are inviolable and must be protected from any interference or harm. Each state should take the necessary measures to ensure the security of diplomatic missions.

“Unfortunately, Armenians have attacked Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions located in foreign countries several times before and committed various acts of vandalism. Last year, a similar incident happened in front of our embassy in Lebanon as well. Therefore, it is a matter of serious concern that, under the pretext of protests, Armenians continue their radical attacks and engage in violent actions by expressing accusatory and baseless slogans and showing disrespect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” she said.

“I would like to inform you that we have repeatedly made open appeals regarding the intensification of hate propaganda against Azerbaijanis by Armenia. It is evident that the continuation of this policy of Azerbaijanophobia leads to the commission of various acts targeting Azerbaijan not only by Armenians in Armenia but also beyond its borders.

In this regard, I call upon all other states to fulfill their obligations arising from the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, to strongly condemn cases of targeting diplomatic missions, and to support the implementation of necessary accountability measures,” Ombudsperson Aliyeva added.

News.Az