Ombudsperson urges int’l organizations to react regarding fact of inhumane treatment of Azerbaijani serviceman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Photo and video materials related to the torture and inhuman treatment of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been released in the mass media of Armenia, said Azerbaijan`s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva as she commented on the facts of torture and inhumane treatment of the serviceman of Azerbaijan captured by Armenia, News.Az reports.

“A few days ago, the information on two servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army who went missing in the border area with Armenia due to bad weather conditions and the Armenian side has confirmed their detention.

The photos and videos published by the mass media of Armenia clearly evidence the fact of torturing and other inhuman actions in relation to a serviceman of Azerbaijan in violation of international legal documents. Thus, from the video it can be seen how an Azerbaijani serviceman is being beaten with his hands tied and is being insulted.

According to the 3rd Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, persons who do not take an active part in the hostilities, shall at all times be treated humanely and prisoners of war shall always be protected against acts of violence and intimidation.

As the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan, urging the relevant international organizations regarding the fact of such inhumane treatment of our serviceman, I invite them to react this fact and call on Armenia to fulfill its obligations arising from international law. Furthermore, I demand that the Representation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia urgently visit those servicemen and provide information about their condition,” the Azerbaijani Ombudsperson added.

News.Az