One dead, four injured at gas station blast in Uzbekistan - VIDEO

A gas station explosion in the eastern Uzbek city of Ferghana on Tuesday resulted in one death and four injuries.

Powerful explosion at gas station in #Uzbekistan



The incident occurred during the filling of a gas container. According to preliminary data, a crack formed in the tank, through which gas leaked, which led to its ignition and subsequent #explosion. pic.twitter.com/mQnGnS2iNF — News.Az (@news_az) December 18, 2024

Fire crews quickly responded to the scene and managed to extinguish the fire that followed the explosion, News.Az reports, citing Uzbek media. Preliminary reports suggest that the incident was caused by violations of the technological process and failure to adhere to safety regulations during the discharge of liquefied gas.

