One dead, four injured at gas station blast in Uzbekistan - VIDEO

A gas station explosion in the eastern Uzbek city of Ferghana on Tuesday resulted in one death and four injuries.

Fire crews quickly responded to the scene and managed to extinguish the fire that followed the explosion, News.Az reports, citing Uzbek media.

Preliminary reports suggest that the incident was caused by violations of the technological process and failure to adhere to safety regulations during the discharge of liquefied gas.


