One feared dead after fire engulfs 27-storey tower in West London

Trapped residents scream for help and hurl themselves from windows, as the huge inferno leaves at least one feared dead.

Families 'begged for their lives' as they tried to escape a huge inferno at a residential tower block in West London, with fears that people are still trapped inside with the 27-storey building as it teeters on the brink of collapse.



Trapped residents scream for help and hurl themselves from windows, as the huge inferno leaves at least one feared dead, APA reported citing Mail Online.



More than 600 residents desperately tried to escape the flames as the fire broke out in the middle of the night, with many woken by the screams of others and the smell of burning plastic.



One neighbour said he believed someone had jumped from about 10 to 15 floors to escape the fire, while there were screams of joy and a relief as a five-year-old girl was pulled from the flames by emergency services.



London Ambulance Service said 30 people have been rushed to five hospitals around the capital, while at least one resident is still stuck inside the block on the 11th floor, with firefighters desperately trying to reach him.

