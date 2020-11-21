One killed, 33 injured in gas explosion at cafe in Kazakh capital

One killed, 33 injured in gas explosion at cafe in Kazakh capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

One woman was killed and 33 others were injured in a gas explosion at a cafe in the Kazakh capital city of Nur-Sultan on Saturday, the country's ministry of emergency situations announced.

A gas cylinder exploded at noon at a cottage-converted cafe. The explosion toppled the roof in the kitchen and left three cars damaged, with one woman killed at the scene.

Local health authorities said 33 people with various injuries had been taken to local hospitals.

The Nur-Sultan city hall has organized a special committee to probe the accident.

The city's mayor Altai Kulginov ordered emergency authorities and police to conduct inspections over possible violations of safety regulations of eateries across the city.

Xinhua

News.Az