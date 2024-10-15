One killed, four injured in suspected terror attack in Israel’s Ashdod

One killed, four injured in suspected terror attack in Israel’s Ashdod

+ ↺ − 16 px

A suspected shooting terror attack on Highway 4 near Israel’s Ashdod city has claimed one life and left several others wounded, including a doctor.

One person died from his wound while being evacuated to Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital the attack, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. The second wounded arrived at the hospital and was being treated in the hospital's trauma room, and is in moderate condition. The hospital further noted that two more wounded were en route to the hospital, one of which was a doctor who was at the scene assisting the wounded.The police further noted that officers from the Yavne station were at the scene working to isolate the area, as well as scan for additional wounded and terrorists.The attacker was eliminated, Israeli media reported, noting that the civilian who killed the terrorist had received his personal firearm approximately three months ago in July as part of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's reform.

News.Az