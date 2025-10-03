One of victims killed in Manchester attack possibly shot by police

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the victims killed in the Manchester synagogue terrorist attack is believed to have been hit accidentally by police gunfire, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"One of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury," GMP said in a statement, adding that the suspect, Jihad Al Shamie, 35, was not armed with a firearm and that all shots were fired by police officers as they tried to stop him from entering the synagogue.

The attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Crumpsall on Thursday has killed three, including the suspect. Police said Al Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent, drove a car into worshippers, then attacked with a knife while wearing a fake suicide vest. He was shot dead at the scene. The attack has been declared a terrorist incident.

Three people injured in the attack remain in hospital, including one with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that may also have been caused by police gunfire.

The two Jewish victims were named as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who visited the scene on Friday, pledged to do everything in his power to protect Jewish communities.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said Al Shamie was not previously known to counter-terrorism police. Three others have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism-related offenses.

