One person dead, at least 13 injured after car hits pedestrians in the U.S.

One person dead, at least 13 injured after car hits pedestrians in the U.S.

+ ↺ − 16 px

A motor vehicle incident in Manhattan's bustling Times Square Thursday has left one dead, at least 13 people injured, fire officials said, APA reports quoting CNN.

Social media images show pedestrians injured and crowds of people gathered in the heart of Manhattan.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is on his way to the scene, according to his official Twitter account.

News.Az



News.Az