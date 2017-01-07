One person reported dead, 9 injured in Moscow hotel fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person is reported dead and nine others hurt in a fire in a small hotel in the northeast of Moscow.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti that the fire in a two-storey hotel building has affected an area of 300 square meters.

Fire-fighters are evacuating hotel guests and personnel. Several ambulances are at the scene.

Buses have been parked near the burning hotel to accommodate those rescued.

Traffic police have restricted traffic in nearby streets.

News.Az

