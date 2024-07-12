One Turkish serviceman killed, another wounded in operation in Northern Iraq

One Turkish serviceman killed, another wounded in operation in Northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish army serviceman was killed and another was wounded in the Operation Claw Lock zone in the North of Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports.

Senior sergeant of the Turkish army, Bahadir Ridvan Talay, was killed as a result of the detonation of an improvised explosive device planted in advance by members of a separatist terrorist organization.The injured serviceman was rushed to a hospital. His treatment is ongoing.

News.Az