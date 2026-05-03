Man charged following £1 million cocaine seizure in County Tyrone

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A 30-year-old man is set to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Monday following a significant drug seizure in County Tyrone.

The man was arrested in the Cookstown area on Friday after police searched a property in Dungannon and recovered suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £1 million, News.Az reports, citing News Letter.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B controlled drugs, and possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply. Additionally, he has been charged with possessing and transferring criminal property, making and possessing indecent images of children, and attempting to pay for sexual services.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that the arrest followed the forensic examination of mobile devices seized earlier this year. All charges are subject to review by the Public Prosecution Service.

News.Az