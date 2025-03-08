Ongoing humanitarian crises in Gaza Strip, Palestine remain 'source of concern' - Azerbaijani FM

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a speech at an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: mfa.gov.az

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ongoing humanitarian crises in the Gaza Strip and Palestine, the mass casualty of innocent people, the destruction of infrastructure, the shortage of food and water in the region remain a source of concern, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Speaking at an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Minister Bayramov also highlighted the massive casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and shortages of essential resources like food and water, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

He condemned the use of force that results in civilian deaths, calling for urgent and decisive actions to end the crises.

Bayramov stressed the importance of upholding international law, particularly the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the inadmissibility of using force.

He also stressed that Azerbaijan supports the ceasefire reached in January 2025, underlining the importance of preventing any actions that could lead to its violation and escalation of the situation.

Bayramov described the ceasefire as a crucial first step towards a sustainable peace process, one that respects the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.

The minsiter reiterated Azerbaijan's unwavering support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in line with international law, including relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He also emphasized the significance of continuing humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

As a responsible member of the OIC, Azerbaijan has committed to aiding the Palestinian people both financially and in the form of development initiatives. Since the escalation of the conflict in 2023, Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian assistance amounting to $2 million to help alleviate the crisis.

In addition, Azerbaijan has introduced initiatives aimed at supporting the Palestinian people in education and healthcare. Notably, Azerbaijan has allocated the Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant for 15 Palestinian students for the 2024-2025 academic year and committed to constructing a 600-seat school in Nablus.

Minister Bayramov also expressed Azerbaijan's full support for the reconstruction and aid plan for Gaza, put forward by Egypt and approved during the Arab League’s extraordinary summit on March 4. Azerbaijan’s ongoing commitment to the Palestinian cause reflects its dedication to fostering peace, stability, and humanitarian aid in the region.

Additionally, Bayramov congratulated Syria on the restoration of its membership in the OIC and reiterated Azerbaijan's support for Syria's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the restoration of lasting peace and stability within the country.

News.Az