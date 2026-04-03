Russia launches massive drone attack across Ukraine - PHOTO

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From the evening of April 2 to the morning of April 3, Russia carried out a large-scale wave of drone and missile attacks across Ukraine, striking multiple regions and causing civilian casualties, injuries, and widespread damage to residential and infrastructure sites.

Authorities reported that at least one person was killed, while several others were injured, including a one-month-old infant who suffered stress-related injuries after a strike in the north-east, News.Az reports, citing the prosecutor's office.

The attacks affected several parts of the country, including Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk region, Sumy region, and Vinnytsia region.

Officials said the strikes included drones—primarily Shahed-type UAVs—and missile attacks, with air raid alerts lasting for hours in some areas.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region

Kharkiv faced one of the most prolonged attacks, coming under fire for more than 24 hours.

Drone strikes damaged residential buildings in multiple districts

A 27-year-old woman and her infant son were hospitalized with acute stress reactions

Fires broke out after hits on office infrastructure

Missile strikes later damaged additional residential areas, injuring more civilians

Local authorities confirmed continued drone activity into the morning hours, with infrastructure near public areas also affected.

In Zaporizhzhia, apartment buildings in two districts were damaged during late-night strikes.

Windows were shattered, balconies destroyed, and roofs damaged in multiple residential blocks. Regional officials confirmed that four people were injured in the attacks across the city and surrounding district.

In the Sumy region, the Shostka community was hit by guided aerial bombs.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration

One person was killed

Three people were injured, including a woman in serious condition

Residential and non-residential buildings, as well as vehicles, were damaged

Explosions were also reported in other parts of the region, including drone strikes in urban districts.

The Dnipropetrovsk region experienced nearly 30 separate attacks involving missiles, drones, and artillery.

Damage was reported in multiple districts:

Infrastructure strikes in Pavlohrad and Verkhivtseve

Apartment buildings and utilities hit in Nikopol area

Attacks on communities in the Kryvyi Rih district

Officials described the assault as one of the most intensive recent waves of strikes on the region.

Monitoring channels reported possible strategic bomber activity involving Tu-160 aircraft and earlier alerts linked to Tu-95MS operations, raising concerns about additional missile launches.

While Ukraine’s Air Force had not immediately confirmed the takeoff, officials warned that the threat of further missile strikes remained high into the morning hours.

News.Az