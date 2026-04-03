Moscow hit by unknown drone incursions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Russia said unidentified drones targeted areas near the capital overnight on April 3, prompting air defense responses and temporary flight disruptions.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Russian air defense systems intercepted at least two drones heading toward the city, with debris falling in restricted areas where emergency services were deployed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to official statements shared on Telegram, the first drone was shot down before reaching Moscow, followed by a second interception roughly an hour later.

Authorities did not provide immediate details on the origin of the drones.

Following the incidents, temporary restrictions were introduced at key airports, including Vnukovo Airport and Tunoshna Airport, causing delays in arrivals and departures.

Local social media channels reported hearing air defense activity and loud explosions during the night, as residents reacted to the situation with concern.

Moscow has experienced several similar drone-related incidents in recent weeks, with authorities repeatedly reporting interceptions near the capital.

In earlier cases, debris from downed aerial targets caused damage in surrounding regions, raising concerns over the growing frequency of such attacks.

Officials said emergency services remain on alert as investigations continue into the latest incidents and potential risks to the capital.

News.Az