OPEC+ conference postponed to April 9 for technical reasons, says Kremlin

The OPEC+ teleconference has been postponed from April 6 to April 9 for technical reasons, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, adding that relevant preparations are underway, TASS reported.

"It [OPEC+ teleconference] has been rescheduled to Thursday for technical reasons. Relevant preparations are underway," he said.

No telephone contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the authorities of Saudi Arabia or US President Donald Trump are planned in the near future, the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Monday.

"No contacts are planned so far. However, I will repeat that now telephone contacts are agreed very quickly and are held momentarily if required," he said when asked whether such telephone talks are planned in the near future.

