OPEC didn't change its forecast on production of liquid hydrocarbons in Azerbaijan

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has not changed its forecast on the average daily production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Azerbaijan for 2022, News.az reports citing the monthly report of OPEC.

According to the OPEC report, in 2022, the mentioned indicator will be at the level of 800 thousand barrels, which is equal to the forecast provided in July.

The forecast also states that in 2023, the average daily production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in the country is predicted to be at the level of 700,000 barrels.





News.Az