OPEC+ ministers can shorten meeting in late April
- 20 Apr 2021 09:08
- 01 Oct 2025 20:50
- 160241
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/opec-ministers-can-shorten-meeting-in-late-april Copied
Ministers of countries participating in the OPEC+ oil production limiting agreement are discussing a shorter format of talks in late April. They can abandon the ministerial meeting and leave the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), a source in OPEC told, TASS reports.
"Such an idea is discussed," the source said. OPEC+ co-chairs, Russia and Saudi Arabia, have not taken the decision in this regard yet, he noted.
The JMMC meeting and the ministerial meeting are scheduled for April 28 of this year.