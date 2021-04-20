OPEC+ ministers can shorten meeting in late April

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministers of countries participating in the OPEC+ oil production limiting agreement are discussing a shorter format of talks in late April. They can abandon the ministerial meeting and leave the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), a source in OPEC told, TASS reports.

"Such an idea is discussed," the source said. OPEC+ co-chairs, Russia and Saudi Arabia, have not taken the decision in this regard yet, he noted.

The JMMC meeting and the ministerial meeting are scheduled for April 28 of this year.

News.Az