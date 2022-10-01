OPEC+ ministers to meet in Vienna on October 5

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting of the OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), as well as the OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting, will be held in person at the OPEC Secretariat in Vienna on October 5, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to the information, these upcoming meetings will be the first face-to-face meetings of ministers since March 2020.

At the same time, on September 30, the OPEC secretariat reported that the meeting would be held in the format of a videoconference.

