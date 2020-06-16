OPEC+ monitoring committee may discuss August output quota

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee, which will gather on June 18, may discuss the issue of extension of the May quota for another month, though the main agenda only includes the issue of current compliance rates of the agreement on crude production cuts, two sources in OPEC delegations said, TASS reports.

One of the sources, who participates in the work of the monitoring committee, when asked whether the ministers will consider the issue of extension of the current reduction level to August, said: "Everything is possible." Meanwhile, the official agenda of the meeting does not contain that issue. Another source noted that the monitoring committee is not authorized to take decisions and its main authority is to "monitor the deal’s compliance."

News.Az