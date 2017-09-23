OPEC Secretary General thanks Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan's commitment to its obligations is commendable."

According to AzerTag, the statement came from Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammad Barkindo during the meeting of the OPEC ministerial committee held in Vienna on Sept. 22.

"Azerbaijan's commitment to its obligations under the Vienna Agreement on cutting oil output between the member countries (OPEC) and non-member states is commendable," he said.

