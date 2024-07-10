OPEC sticks to forecast for oil demand growth in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

OPEC’s forecast for oil demand growth in 2024 remains unchanged.

OPEC on Wednesday stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2024, predicting robust fuel use in the summer months, News.Az reports citing Reuters.The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in a monthly report on its website, said world oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 and by 1.85 million bpd in 2025. Both forecasts were unchanged from last month."Expected strong mobility and air travel in the Northern Hemisphere during the summer driving/holiday season is anticipated to bolster demand for transportation fuels and drive growth in the United States," OPEC said in the report.There is a wider than usual split between forecasters on the strength of oil demand growth in 2024, partly due to differences over the pace of the world's transition to cleaner fuels. Earlier on Wednesday, BP said oil demand would peak next year.OPEC+, which groups OPEC and allies such as Russia, has implemented a series of output cuts since late 2022 to support the market. The group agreed on June 2 to extend the latest cut of 2.2 million bpd until the end of September and gradually phase it out from October.

News.Az