Open letter to US special rep.: Time to counter Armenian antisemitism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Adelle Nazarian, an Iranian-American journalist and reporter, has sent an open letter to the US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating anti-Semitism Elan Carr, Trend reports.

“As the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, your job description states that you are “responsible for directing U.S. policies and projects aimed at countering anti-Semitism throughout the world.” Admittedly, that’s no easy task. However, as I’ve observed from your actions and from speaking with you directly about these and other issues over the past few years, I firmly believe in your tenacity and commitment to see this task through,” reads the letter published by Algemeiner Journal, a New York-based newspaper.

Nazarian points out in her letter that violent antisemitic incidents rose 13 percent worldwide during 2018, including a 74 percent surge in France, according to the Kantor Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry.

“In these challenging times for Jewish safety, it’s clear that you aren’t taking your responsibilities lightly. You’ve expressed your commitment to combating not only centuries-old forms of antisemitism, but also the “new anti-Semitism that clothes itself as anti-Zionism.” Given your encouraging words, I want to call your attention to another kind of Jew-hatred that doesn’t receive the attention it deserves,” she wrote.

In light of a reported attack in which 60 Armenian Church students attempted to lynch Jews in Jerusalem’s Old City on the eve of Shavuot, now is the time to speak the disturbing truth about Armenian anti-Semitism, according to the author.

“Did you know that, in an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) study of antisemitic attitudes in 100 countries, Armenia produced the third-highest antisemitism index score (58 percent) outside of the Middle East and North Africa? A majority of Armenians believe that a series of ugly antisemitic conspiracy theories are “probably true,” including that Jews have too much power in the business world (72 percent) and financial markets (68 percent), are more loyal to Israel than to the country where they live (68 percent), have too much power over global affairs (51 percent), and have too much control over the American government (51 percent). The ADL survey revealed that Armenians subscribe to those antisemitic stereotypes at a higher rate than Iranians (56 percent). Let that sink in for a second,” reads the letter.

Moreover, the author notes that a study published by the Pew Research Center documented that 32 percent of Armenians would not accept Jews as fellow citizens.

“Now, it’s time to lift another veil by placing the issue of Armenian antisemitism squarely on your agenda, and using the influence of your office to expose the true colors of that hatred,” reads the letter.

News.Az

News.Az