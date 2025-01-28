OpenAI CEO Altman call DeepSeek R1 'impressive' for its price

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sam Altman said on Monday that the recently released DeepSeek R1 artificial intelligence model was impressive for what it could deliver at its current cost, but that OpenAI planned to deliver better models, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Altman said that more computing power still remained important as OpenAI executed its research plans, and that demand for AI is likely to remain strong“Deepseek's r1 is an impressive model, particularly around what they're able to deliver for the price,” Altman said in a post on X.“We are excited to continue to execute on our research roadmap and believe more compute is more important now than ever before to succeed at our mission,” the OpenAI CEO said.Altman’s comments come after DeepSeek R1- which was released last week- ramped up doubts over U.S. AI leadership, especially given that the Chinese AI model appeared to match competitors such as ChatGPT while using older hardware and also much lower operating costs.The model also raised questions about the need for more investment in increased AI computing power, especially through advanced AI chips and increased data center development.U.S. technology stocks tumbled on this notion, with market darling Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) losing nearly $600 billion in market capital on Monday.OpenAI recently announced a joint venture with several major tech firms to invest $500 billion in building more U.S. AI infrastructure.

