OpenAI CFO: Microsoft deal streamlines capital raising

OpenAI’s Chief Financial Officer, Sarah Friar, said the company’s recent deal with Microsoft allows it to raise capital more efficiently and with less complexity.

Speaking on Wednesday, Friar also highlighted OpenAI’s plans to collaborate with governments worldwide to deploy its technology, which she suggested could enhance U.S. soft power on the global stage, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The remarks come amid growing interest in artificial intelligence partnerships between tech companies and governments, as nations explore AI’s potential in economic, defense, and social applications.

