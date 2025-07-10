OpenAI to launch AI-powered web browser to challenge Google Chrome

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI is preparing to launch a new AI-driven web browser aimed at competing with Google Chrome, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The browser, expected to debut in the coming weeks, integrates advanced AI features and a chat interface, marking a strategic move by OpenAI to deepen its footprint in users’ web experiences, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Unlike traditional browsers, OpenAI’s product is designed to keep some user interactions within a ChatGPT-like native chat, reducing the need to click through to external websites. This approach could reshape web browsing by enabling AI agents to perform tasks such as booking reservations or filling out forms directly during browsing.

With over 500 million weekly active ChatGPT users, OpenAI’s browser could challenge Google’s dominance, Chrome currently holds over two-thirds of the global browser market and is a key driver of Alphabet’s ad revenue by supplying valuable user data for targeted advertising.

Built on the open-source Chromium platform (the same codebase used by Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and others), OpenAI’s browser offers the company greater control over data collection, which is central to its AI agent integration strategy.

The launch comes amid intense competition in AI and browsing technology. Other AI startups like Perplexity, The Browser Company, and Brave have recently released AI-powered browsers, while OpenAI’s acquisition of io, an AI hardware startup, signals a broader push into AI-enabled consumer technologies.

OpenAI declined to comment on the launch, but the move marks a significant escalation in its rivalry with Google, especially following a U.S. court ruling challenging Google’s dominance in online search and its potential divestiture of Chrome.

If successful, OpenAI’s browser could redefine how millions of users interact with the internet, blending AI assistance with everyday browsing in unprecedented ways.

