OpenAI to offer ChatGPT Go free for a year in India

OpenAI announced on October 28 that it will offer its ChatGPT Go subscription free to users in India for one year, starting November 4. The move aims to boost adoption in its second-largest market, with backing from Microsoft.

The plan, which was first launched in India in August, is OpenAI’s most affordable offering and is currently priced at 399 rupees (S$5.80) per month, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The move comes amid sweeping new rules proposed by the Indian government earlier this month to regulate artificial intelligence, proposing that AI and social media firms clearly label AI-generated content to tackle the spread of deepfake and misinformation.

India is OpenAI’s second-largest market by user base after the United States and may soon become its biggest, CEO Sam Altman said earlier this year

Rival Perplexity is offering a year of free access to its premium plan to Indian users through a tie-up with mobile carrier Bharti Airtel, while Google has made its Gemini AI Pro free for students for the same period. REUTERS

