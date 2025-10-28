Microsoft and OpenAI strike landmark deal allowing public benefit restructure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft Corp. announced Tuesday that it has reached a major agreement with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. The deal allows OpenAI to restructure itself as a public benefit corporation, a move aimed at prioritizing ethical AI development and public interest.

Under the agreement, Microsoft would hold a roughly $135 billion stake, equivalent to 27% of OpenAI, reinforcing its deepening partnership with the AI startup, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This deal signals a new phase in AI collaboration, with Microsoft solidifying its role as a key investor while OpenAI moves toward a structure focused on societal impact.

