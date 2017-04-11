Opening ceremony of Baku Shopping Festival held at Heydar Aliyev Palace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of Baku Shopping Festival took place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev spoke of the importance of festival, praising it as a colorful event not only in the country, but also in the whole region, according to AzerTag.

At his words, “during the festival, numerous shopping centers will offer special discounts and bonus cards. The temporary shopping points will present trademarks of Azerbaijan and several foreign countries.

Tax-free system will be applied during the Baku Shopping Festival. Alongside foreigners, Azerbaijani citizens will also have a chance to benefit Tax-free system, which will be the first such practice.

The festival will also feature a number of entertainment events including concerts, flash mobs, fashion shows, costume parades, theatrical and film premieres, and numerous surprises, drawings and gifts, which will turn the festival into a real holiday”.

Baku will host Shopping Festival twice every year with the organizational support of Azerbaijan Convention Bureau and the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The opening ceremony featured a new show by the State Dance Ensemble -"My Azerbaijan" and the premiere of one-act national ballet "Koroglu”.

News.Az

News.Az