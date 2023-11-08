Opening of Lachin district branch of Azerbaijan State Security Service held

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 8 - Victory Day of Azerbaijan, the opening ceremony of the administrative building of the Lachin district branch of the State Security Service (SSS) was held, the SSS told News.az.

Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Lachin district, which is a part of the Eastern Zangazur economic district, leading employees of the State Security Service, and heads of law enforcement agencies of the district participated in the event.

The participants of the event were closely acquainted with the comprehensive conditions created for the employees to efficiently organize their services and constantly expand their operational capabilities in the reconstructed building in accordance with modern standards.

