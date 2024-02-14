Operation Revenge: Azerbaijani media publishes footage of destroyed Armenian post (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 13, units of the Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS) conducted Operation Revenge in response to the provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces.

As a result of the operation conducted by the service, the Armenian Armed Forces' combat post near the Nerkin-Hand settlement of Gafan district, from which Azerbaijani servicemen were fired at, was completely destroyed and the Armenian Armed Forces' combat positions were suppressed.

APA has published video footage of an Armenian post destroyed by Azerbaijani border guards on the conditional border.

News.Az