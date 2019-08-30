Operational training sessions were held at Center for War Games of Armed Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the preparation plan for the 2019 approved by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, operational training sessions with the participation of chiefs of staff of types of troops and Army Corps of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as deputy chiefs of the main departments and specialized military-educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense were held at the Center for War Games of the Armed Forces.

The purpose of the training sessions was to organize the work of staffs and comprehensive planning of combat activities, to strengthen interoperability between the types of troops in preparation for operations, as well as to improve the knowledge and skills of officers in the development of combat documents in accordance with relevant requirements in headquarters, as well as in military art and control of the troops.

