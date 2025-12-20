Anthony Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in sixth round - VIDEO

THE REF HAS SEEN ENOUGH!!! ANTHONY JOSHUA GETS THE KO AGAINST JAKE PAUL IN ROUND 6! #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/m5Y2VJ8to3

Joshua sealed the victory in the following round, landing a powerful straight right that ended the contest.

As the bout progressed, Joshua increased his pressure and control. The fifth round proved decisive, as Paul was knocked down twice.

The former unified world heavyweight champion began the fight cautiously, patiently waiting for openings despite visible frustration from the crowd, New.Az reports, citing foreign media .

“It wasn’t the best performance," Joshua told Netflix's Ariel Helwani in the ring. "I wanted to pin him down and hurt him. It took me longer than I expected. Jake Paul did really well and he deserves his props. It takes a real man to do that and he deserves respect for trying and trying and trying. But he came up against a real fighter tonight."

Joshua, 36, entered the Netflix bout as a heavy betting favorite based on his experience and skill set. The Brit (29-4 with 26 KOs) is considered one of the best boxers of his generation with an Olympic gold medal and wins over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Andy Ruiz Jr., Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

Joshua rebounded from a loss last year to fellow British heavyweight Daniel Dubois. He is expected to face another, Tyson Fury, in 2026 according to multiple reports.

“I shook off the cobwebs tonight," Joshua said. "And if Tyson Fury is serious, and if he wants to shake off his Twitter fingers and pick up some gloves, he should fight me. Let’s see how serious he is.”

Paul, a social media star-turned boxer, suffered his first defeat since dropping a split decision to Tommy Fury in February 2023. He previously won six straight, including including victories against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Mike Tyson.

Though Paul has quieted early critics with impressive boxing skill over a short period of time — he only became a professional in 2020 — Joshua was a major step up in competition. Most of Paul's opponents to date have been former MMA fighters or aging boxers like Tyson, who came out of retirement to fight Paul when he was 58 years old.

“Anthony is a great fighter," Paul said postfight to Helwani. "I got my ass beat but that’s what this sport is all about. This sport has helped me so much — I think my jaw is broken, by the way.”