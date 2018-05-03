Opposition leader Pashinyan re-nominated for post of Armenian PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leader of the Armenian opposition faction Yelq (Exit), leader of protests, Nikol Pashinyan was re-nominated for the post of prime minister, RIA Novosti reported citing the Armenian Parliament.

"Nikol Pashinyan was nominated for the post of prime minister of Armenia. His candidacy was put forward by more than a third of the parliamentarians," the Parliament said in a message on May 3.

Earlier, Pashinyan said he met with the head of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Republican Party on May 3, and was assured that the faction would support the "candidate of the people" in the election on May 8.

The day before, the head of the Republican Party faction told reporters that Armenia will have a prime minister at the second round of the voting scheduled for May 8. The Republican Party will not nominate its candidate for this post and support a candidate who will be nominated by one third of the parliament.

On May 1, the Parliament of Armenia failed to elect the leader of the protest movement Nikol Pashinyan as the head of the government. Forty-five MPs voted for him, while 53 votes were required. According to the law, in a week the Parliament will try to re-elect a prime minister. Otherwise, the legislative body will be dissolved.

Actions against the election of former President Serzh Sargsyan as Armenia's prime minister began on April 13. The opposition accuses Sargsyan, who was twice elected president, of poor governance and deterioration of economic situation in the country. On April 17, the opposition announced the beginning of the "velvet revolution". Despite the protests, the Armenian Parliament elected Sargsyan head of the Cabinet on the same day.

Less than a week later, on April 23, Sargsyan resigned amid continuing protests.

News.Az

