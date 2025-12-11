Yandex metrika counter

Oracle shares drop after profit, sales miss estimates

Oracle shares drop after profit, sales miss estimates
Shares of Oracle opened nearly 12% lower in Frankfurt, following losses in U.S. afterhours trading after the company forecasted sales and profit that fell short of analyst expectations.

Oracle noted that spending would increase by $15 billion compared with earlier estimates, indicating that large capital outlays to attract AI cloud-computing customers are not generating profits as quickly as Wall Street had anticipated, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Results were mixed, with a backlog of $523 billion slightly ahead… Despite management’s commitment to its investment-grade debt rating, AI debt funding concerns remain unresolved,” Jefferies said in a note, while maintaining its buy rating.


